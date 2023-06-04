 
Royals
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
King Charles slammed for 'horrible throwback' with latest 'condescension'

King Charles’ attempt to crack social media ended up in a horrible fail as the latest royal video proved to be more offensive than relatable.

The royal family’s official Instagram on Thursday, June 1st, 2023, posted a three-minute-long video that shows different groups from across the commonwealth singing as a apparent tribute to the newly-crowned king.

Analysing the attempt in her column for news.com.au, royal expert, Daniela Elser found it to be to be quite a fail.

“Someone, somewhere decided this video – a cover of Steve Winwood’s 80s classic Higher Love as sung by choirs from around the Commonwealth – was just the social media ticket. Cute kids? National dress? An uplifting song? That’s just the wicket, old chap!” described the expert.

“Except that this video is a fail eons worse than if Queen Camilla decided to put out a dubstep track: It makes for some very uncomfortable viewing,” wrote Elser.

According to the royal commentator, the video was a “horrible throwback to the time of British Pathé” as it seemed the producers sent out a memo to the Commonwealth asking them “to find as many people and children of colour as they could and then demand they perform for the cameras.”

Elser also found that the accompanying caption was a “horribly paternalistic quote,” which would have made Queen Victoria would be “proud of such condescension.”

The caption read: “I was immensely proud to see the contributions from across the Commonwealth … Each of your contributions was unique and incredibly special and I was most touched you took the time and the trouble to contribute.”

