 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer
‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer

Hugo Speer, renowned for his role in the 1997 film "The Full Monty," has shared his perspective on what he believes to be an unfair dismissal from the upcoming Disney+ television spinoff based on the movie.

Speer played the character Guy in the original film, which depicted a group of unemployed steel workers forming a male striptease act. He, along with other original cast members, was set to reprise his role in the series scheduled to debut on June 14.

However, everything changed when Disney stated that Speer's contract was terminated due to "inappropriate conduct" during filming in Manchester, England.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Speer claimed that a runner, who had some on-set experience, knocked on his trailer while he was changing. Although he asked her to wait, she opened the door anyway.

Speer hid behind a wardrobe and was puzzled as to why she didn't leave upon realizing he was changing.

A few days later, a producer approached Speer on set and informed him, "There have been a couple of complaints about you." Speer responded in disbelief.

“What?’ I’ve never, in 31 years, had a single complaint about my conduct.”

The producer then went ahead and told him, “You’ve been seen undressed in your trailer.”

“I tried to think back and remembered the runner, but she hadn’t said anything since she opened the door on me,” he added. “Not ‘that was a bit awkward.’ Nothing. We just carried on doing our jobs.”

Subsequently, Speer was sent home for several weeks, hoping the situation would be resolved. However, after an investigation, his character was written out of the remainder of the series, and he was terminated.

Since his departure from the project, Speer has been unable to find work. He expressed the impact this ordeal had on him, stating, "It was tragi-comic, but they didn't realize how badly affected I was."

He added, "They've taken my job. They've taken my reputation. They've taken my money. They've taken my mental health."

In response to the allegations, a Disney spokesperson issued a statement to the Daily Mail, explaining, "Last year, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of The Full Monty. As is policy, an independent investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect."

More From Entertainment:

Matty Healy shares smooch with male security guard while performing 'Robbers'

Matty Healy shares smooch with male security guard while performing 'Robbers'

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer
Calls made to ‘This Morning’ “will be heavily vetted” amid Phillip Schofield scandal

Calls made to ‘This Morning’ “will be heavily vetted” amid Phillip Schofield scandal
Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike

Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike
Priyanka Chopra and mom enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance show with Salma Hayek

Priyanka Chopra and mom enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance show with Salma Hayek
Noel Gallagher berates 1975, Matty Healy following Oasis remark

Noel Gallagher berates 1975, Matty Healy following Oasis remark
Britain's Got Talent viewers share complaint of new episode

Britain's Got Talent viewers share complaint of new episode
Here’s the secret meaning behind Taylor Swift’s Era Tour jewellery

Here’s the secret meaning behind Taylor Swift’s Era Tour jewellery
Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah ‘bans’ ex-girlfriend from meeting actor

Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah ‘bans’ ex-girlfriend from meeting actor
Holly Willoughby not shying away from Phillip Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby not shying away from Phillip Schofield scandal
Jemele Hill never asked Spotify for same deal as Joe Rogan

Jemele Hill never asked Spotify for same deal as Joe Rogan
Dua Lipa calls out UK Government for ‘small-minded’ remarks on migrants

Dua Lipa calls out UK Government for ‘small-minded’ remarks on migrants
Hailee Steinfeld on ‘emotional’ Gwen Stacy scenes in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ video

Hailee Steinfeld on ‘emotional’ Gwen Stacy scenes in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’

Christina Applegate wants to get a little stronger, reveals David Faustino

Christina Applegate wants to get a little stronger, reveals David Faustino
Dwayne Johnson ‘very impressed’ with Halle Bailey in Little Mermaid: Watch video

Dwayne Johnson ‘very impressed’ with Halle Bailey in Little Mermaid: Watch
Andrew Tate denies misogyny allegations, backpedals on previous remarks

Andrew Tate denies misogyny allegations, backpedals on previous remarks
Hilary Duff marks ‘handsome’ Matthew Koma’s birthday with special tribute

Hilary Duff marks ‘handsome’ Matthew Koma’s birthday with special tribute
Eva Longoria reflects on her close friendship with ‘loyal’ Victoria Beckham

Eva Longoria reflects on her close friendship with ‘loyal’ Victoria Beckham
Riley Keough admits privilege brought her to ‘amazing opportunities’ video

Riley Keough admits privilege brought her to ‘amazing opportunities’

Jessie J pens heartfelt tribute to boyfriend after welcoming their first baby

Jessie J pens heartfelt tribute to boyfriend after welcoming their first baby
'The Flash 2' script is completed amid Ezra Miller controversy

'The Flash 2' script is completed amid Ezra Miller controversy