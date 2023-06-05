 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck kids' move in with him to live with 'cool & exciting' stepmom Jennifer Lopez

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

File Footage 

Ben Affleck’s kids have prioritized living with him and stepmom Jennifer Lopez over their own mother Jennifer Garner.

According to In Touch Weekly, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, like their “cool” step mother over their “strict” mother.

An insider told the publication that the Gone Girl actor’s kids have shifted most of their stuff to Affleck’s house where they already spent a lot of time compared to Garner’s home.

The source said that the kids have bonded well with J.Lo and her twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony.

“Ben and J. Lo are still waiting to move into their forever home,” the insider said. “But they’re settled enough that the kids are over there a lot.”

“They all have their own rooms, of course, and have moved in some of their things,” the source said before sharing insight into Affleck’s kids’ bond with Lopez’s twins.

“Seraphina and Emme are especially tight," the source shared. "It’s great that Ben has a stable home where his kids feel comfortable.”

However, Jennifer Garner has some reservations about her kids getting so close with Jennifer Lopez that they “don’t want to talk” to their own mother now.

The insider said that Violet, Seraphina and Samuel find the On The Floor hitmaker “cool and exciting” and their own mom very “strict and serious.”

As for Lopez, she “doesn’t want to step on any toes, but she’s not going to change who she is either,” the insider said.

“Obviously, she doesn’t discipline them as much, because she doesn’t want to overstep her bounds and Ben has always been the more lenient parent," the source spilled.

More From Entertainment:

Handmaid's Tale-inspired hoods turn heads at Kanye West's Sunday Service

Handmaid's Tale-inspired hoods turn heads at Kanye West's Sunday Service
Holly Willoughby gives off Jennifer Aniston vibes in emotional statement

Holly Willoughby gives off Jennifer Aniston vibes in emotional statement
Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Usher amid rumours she flirted with him at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Usher amid rumours she flirted with him at Met Gala
Ben Affleck kids' move in with him to live with 'cool & exciting' stepmom Jennifer Lopez video

Ben Affleck kids' move in with him to live with 'cool & exciting' stepmom Jennifer Lopez
'Wait is over’: Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning

'Wait is over’: Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning

Taylor Swift is the ‘leader’ in rumoured romance with Matty Healy

Taylor Swift is the ‘leader’ in rumoured romance with Matty Healy
Bruce Willis 'fell in love' with granddaughter 'instantly' as he embraced her for first time video

Bruce Willis 'fell in love' with granddaughter 'instantly' as he embraced her for first time

Britney Spears misses her sons as they prep for Miami move with K-Fed

Britney Spears misses her sons as they prep for Miami move with K-Fed

Selena Gomez reunites with Nicola Peltz for a girl’s day out in London video

Selena Gomez reunites with Nicola Peltz for a girl’s day out in London

Tom Cruise reacts after Shakira allegedly chose Lewis Hamilton over him video

Tom Cruise reacts after Shakira allegedly chose Lewis Hamilton over him

The Weeknd thanks fans for ‘faithful’ support as 'The Idol' premieres

The Weeknd thanks fans for ‘faithful’ support as 'The Idol' premieres
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden wows in daring mini-dress

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden wows in daring mini-dress

Studio Ghibli shuns marketing for Hayao Miyazaki's final film 'How Do You Live?'

Studio Ghibli shuns marketing for Hayao Miyazaki's final film 'How Do You Live?'
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' hits $1.3billion to become second-highest grossing animated film ever

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' hits $1.3billion to become second-highest grossing animated film ever
Johnny Depp reacts as daughter Lily-Rose’s ‘dreams come true’

Johnny Depp reacts as daughter Lily-Rose’s ‘dreams come true’
Julia Roberts makes an appearance at Taylor Swift’s Chicago ‘Eras Tour’ show

Julia Roberts makes an appearance at Taylor Swift’s Chicago ‘Eras Tour’ show

Shakira hangs out with Lewis Hamilton as she returns to Barcelona on breakup anniversary

Shakira hangs out with Lewis Hamilton as she returns to Barcelona on breakup anniversary

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' breaks box office expectations

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' breaks box office expectations
Lily-Rose Depp shares excitement ahead of ‘The Idol’ premiere video

Lily-Rose Depp shares excitement ahead of ‘The Idol’ premiere
Angelina Jolie wants to adopt another child years after Brad Pitt divorce? video

Angelina Jolie wants to adopt another child years after Brad Pitt divorce?
Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the affair that ended his marriage

Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the affair that ended his marriage