Ben Affleck kids' move in with him to live with 'cool & exciting' stepmom Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck’s kids have prioritized living with him and stepmom Jennifer Lopez over their own mother Jennifer Garner.



According to In Touch Weekly, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, like their “cool” step mother over their “strict” mother.

An insider told the publication that the Gone Girl actor’s kids have shifted most of their stuff to Affleck’s house where they already spent a lot of time compared to Garner’s home.

The source said that the kids have bonded well with J.Lo and her twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony.

“Ben and J. Lo are still waiting to move into their forever home,” the insider said. “But they’re settled enough that the kids are over there a lot.”

“They all have their own rooms, of course, and have moved in some of their things,” the source said before sharing insight into Affleck’s kids’ bond with Lopez’s twins.

“Seraphina and Emme are especially tight," the source shared. "It’s great that Ben has a stable home where his kids feel comfortable.”

However, Jennifer Garner has some reservations about her kids getting so close with Jennifer Lopez that they “don’t want to talk” to their own mother now.

The insider said that Violet, Seraphina and Samuel find the On The Floor hitmaker “cool and exciting” and their own mom very “strict and serious.”

As for Lopez, she “doesn’t want to step on any toes, but she’s not going to change who she is either,” the insider said.

“Obviously, she doesn’t discipline them as much, because she doesn’t want to overstep her bounds and Ben has always been the more lenient parent," the source spilled.