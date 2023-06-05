 
Foo Fighters add Australia, New Zealand dates to world tour in 2023-2024

Foo Fighters have expanded their upcoming world tour, including new dates in Australia and New Zealand for the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024. 

The tour will kick off in Perth on November 29 and continue to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington.

The Chats will be the main support act for four Australian shows, while Hot Milk will join as openers in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. 

Pre-sales for American Express cardholders and Frontier Touring members will precede the general ticket sale. 

This tour marks the Foo Fighters' return to both countries since 2018, following the cancellation of previous dates due to the death of Taylor Hawkins in 2022. The band's latest album, 'But Here We Are,' has received critical acclaim for its exploration of loss and brotherhood.

