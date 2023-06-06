Pete Davidson says pal Megan Fox ‘stoked’ for his ‘Transformers’ role

Pete Davidson stepped on the red carpet of the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premiere where he revealed he got the seal of approval from the Transformers franchise alum and friend, Megan Fox.

“When I told Colson and Megan, they laughed, they were like, ‘That’s sick.’ They were really stoked,” he told Entertainment Tonight of Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

“It’s really exciting, man. And Steven [Caple Jr.] did a great job, and it's – it’s Transformers.

For the occasion, Davidson was dressed in aa blue, velour tracksuit with the Transformers logo on it.

The Staten Island star, who portrays Mirage, one of Optimus Prime's Autobot pals, himself was excited about his role.

“This is crazy. I’ve been going to these movies forever. I’m freaked out. I can’t believe I'm talking to you, doing this thing,” he told ET. “I’m full out of body here, so excited and just grateful. And everyone a part of it has been so nice. I'm just excited here.”

Of working on the movie with the director Steven Caple Jr., Davidson divulged that he was given creative freedom to ‘do whatever.’

“Steven was great. He was just like, ‘We’ll do what we need, which is the script. And then we’ll do a few takes like, just be you. Do whatever,’” Davidson explained. “And we would do a bunch, and mix them together and we had fun, man. Steven's really, really smart and these writers are really smart, and they did a great job.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is to release in the United States on Friday, June 9th, 2023.