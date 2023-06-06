 
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Web Desk

Inside Pete Davidson's 'low-key' relationship with Chase Sui Wonders

File Footage 

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonder's romance is heating up as source suggests that two are “pretty serious" about each other. 

Following his split from Kim Kardashian, the comedian initiated romance with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star in December 2022.

Speaking to Us Weekly about the King Of Staten Island star and Wonders’ relationship, the source said, “Things are going great,” before adding, “things are getting pretty serious between them.”

The outlet shared that the lovebirds “spend a lot of their free time together” and are “constantly laughing, joking around, and just having fun.”

Davidson, who has a reputation of dating high profile ladies, is finding his “low-key relationship” with Wonders “really refreshing,” shared the insider.

The Saturday Night Live star is happy to “not have every aspect of his romance scrutinized by the public and he loves being with Chase whenever he can.”

Source said that despite being celebrities, Davidson “feels like he can just be himself with Chase” and the pair act “like any other normal couple.”

“They go to amusement parks together and go out for nice dinners. But they’re just as happy staying in, watching movies, and ordering takeout.

“Pete is excited to see where things go and he feels like he’s on cloud nine,” the insider said.

Davidson has been previously associated with Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, etc.

