Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Drew Barrymore reflects on her ‘parental figure’ relationship with Steven Spielberg

Drew Barrymore has recently revealed she believed Steven Spielberg was one of her only “parental figures” while filming Extra-Terrestrial (E.T.).

In an interview with Vulture on June 5, the Never Been Kissed actress said, “Steven Spielberg was the only person in my life to this day that ever was a parental figure.”

The Charlie’s Angels actress grew up with abusive parents and amid tumultuous childhood, Spielberg was a beacon of normality.

Barrymore told the outlet that she would stay with Spielberg on weekends and the director also bought her a cat name Gertie.

The actress also mentioned that she asked Spielberg to be her dad during E.T shoot and he refused the offer.

However, he agreed to be her godfather.

Barrymore mentioned that Spielberg used to hide away the realities of a movie set from the seven-year-old in the 1982 sci-fi movie.

On the other hand, Spielberg told New York, “I didn't want to burst the bubble. So, I simply said, 'It's okay, E.T. is so special E.T. has eight assistants. I am the director; I only have one.”

Spielberg decided to shoot the movie in “strict continuity to keep the magic alive for Barrymore even when the cameras weren't rolling”.

While talking about Barrymore’s childhood, Spielberg explained, “She was staying up way past her bedtime, going to places she should have only been hearing about, and living a life at a very tender age that I think robbed her of her childhood.”

“Yet I felt very helpless because I wasn't her dad. I could only kind of be a consigliere to her,” he added. 

