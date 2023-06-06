 
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'

The Out-Laws features timid bank manager Owen and his highly unusual encounter with in-laws to be
The official trailer for Netflix's upcoming crime comedy, The Out-Laws, has been released and it boasts an impressive cast including Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, and Ellen Barkin. 

The trailer offers a glimpse into the film's plot, which follows a bank manager who is introduced to his in-laws in a rather unconventional manner — they rob the bank he works at.

The official logline for The Out-Laws is as follows:

Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

Speaking about his character in the movie via Tudum, Devine said, “Owen is pretty timid and scared and a little bit of a pushover. And I think he grows a spine throughout the movie for his love of Parker, played by Nina Dobrev, who’s my fiancée in the film."

"He just loves her so much he’s willing to risk life and limb, and really kind of grows a backbone.”

Nina Dobrev also shared thoughts on her character in the comedy, "What I liked about [Parker] is that she’s got an edge to her yet she’s sort of trying to be a more reformed version of her parents.”

Fans will be able to stream The Out-Laws from July 7, 2023.

