‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62

Annay Shay was born to the founder of Pacific Architects and Engineers and rose to fame with 'Bling Empire'

Variety has confirmed that Anna Shay, a cast member of Netflix's reality show Bling Empire, has passed away at the age of 62 after suffering a stroke.

Born in Japan to American businessman Edward Shay and half-Japanese, half-Russian Ai Oizumi Shay, Anna's father was the founder of Pacific Architects and Engineers, a global defense contractor.

Shay’s family released a statement announcing her passing, “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten,”

Anna’s Bling Empire co-star Kevin Kreider took to Instagram to remember her: “ So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you.”

Following her father's passing in 1995, Anna Shay's brother Allen took over as CEO of Pacific Architects. The siblings later sold the company to Lockheed Martin in 2006, which made them heirs to the family fortune.

In 2021, Shay rose to fame as a cast member of Netflix's reality TV series Bling Empire, where she appeared alongside other Asian American socialites based in Los Angeles such as Kane Lim, Kim Lee, and Jaime Xie. The show was often compared to the popular film Crazy Rich Asians.