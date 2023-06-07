Royal family’s future social media practices disclosed after Lilibet birthday snub

Royal family’s future social media practices disclosed after Lilibet snub

A royal expert has disclosed King Charles, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s future social media practices after they apparently snubbed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet on their birthdays this year.



Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet did not receive any birthday wishes from King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals publicly.

Meanwhile, a source has claimed the royals "did not snub" Lilibet and Archie or their parents Meghan and Harry by not publicly wishing them a happy birthday.

The source told Us Weekly, "There is no and has never been protocol for wishing happy birthdays to non working members of the Royal Family."

The Independent quoted royal expert RS Locke as saying that following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September last year, the dynamics within the family have shifted.

Last year, King Charles and Queen Camilla, William and Kate Middleton, all wished Lilibet a happy first birthday on their official social media handles.

The royal expert told the publication, “Last year’s birthday acknowledgement was at the late Queen’s behest and an indication of the cordial relationship she had with Prince Harry, Meghan, and their children.”

“King Charles’s decision not to publicly acknowledge his granddaughter’s birthday, nor Prince Archie’s last month, is a reflection of their strained relationship and likely an indication of the social media practices going forward.”