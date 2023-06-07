 
Royals
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Web Desk

US government given one week to handle request for Prince Harry’s visa records

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

A court on Tuesday asked the US government to to decide till next Tuesday how it will handle a request for Prince Harry's immigration records.

The Heritage Foundation is seeking information from the government authorities whether the Duke of Sussex receive preferential treatment from the US government.

The hearing came at a time when Prince Harry was in the United Kingdom to testify before London High Court in his case against a newspaper group.

The Heritage Foundation has asked the US government via the Freedom of Information Act to see his visa application, citing his admission of past recreational drug use in his memoir.

Judge Carl Nichols gave DHS until June 13 to determine whether or not it will expedite or respond to a request for the records.

CNN reported that several agencies within the department, including US Border Patrol, have denied the FOIA requests, but the agency’s headquarters has not yet made a determination.

It said DHS has noted that the US Customs and Border Protection agency originally denied the requests from Heritage because the group did not have Prince Harry’s authorization or consent to release the information.

“A person’s visa … is confidential,” DHS attorney John Bardo said in court Tuesday.

DHS attorneys have also said that an injunction to expedite the FOIA requests is not appropriate in the case since Heritage has, among other things, not shown how they will suffer irreparable harm if the information is not quickly released.

