Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving video shows she's out of touch

Meghan Markle sparks backlash over turkey mistake in new video

November 20, 2025

Meghan Markle faced a new wave of criticism after she shared an Instagram video showing herself basting a Thanksgiving turkey.

The video drew attention for the Duchess of Sussex’s choice of outfit as she wore a satin slip dress and nearly $100,000 worth of jewelry with no apron or protection while preparing the bird.

Social media users mocked both the timing of her honey glaze and her glamorous attire, saying the scene felt unrealistic.

One user wrote, per Radar Online, "Nothing screams authenticity quite as remarkably as a woman, basting a chicken, in a satin frock, without an apron...Hair loose around the food?"

"That stupid nail necklace. She wore it at Easter too,” they added.

Another worte, "I've made a lot of turkeys in my day and have never basted it with honey AFTER it comes out of the oven. Is that a thing? And yeah, I’ve got gravy on my apron and flour in my hair.”

"I’ve never in my entire life applied honey or marmalade to a bird after it’s out of the oven. Similarly, you baste while cooking, not at the table," a third penned.

"Psst, Megs…. Turkeys are basted while cooking. Stop spreading sugar juice all over a turkey that someone else took time to prep.”

