Harry's decision going to ‘go down like a lead balloon' as William suspects family division

Prince Harry is currently risking a major crisis with his older brother

November 20, 2025

Prince Harry’s most recent move is being considered an act of war

Prince Harry is currently risking a major divide with his brother, and sources, it may “go down like a lead balloon” with him.

The insider spoke to Closer magazine to share this revelation and claims that the decision in question, is their invitation to Princess Eugenie, and desire to make her visit more permanent.

“At this stage Harry and Meghan are working on getting her and Jack over for a visit and once they’re face to face he’s going to launch into a hard sell for them to make the move permanently,” the source began by saying.

“[Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] both say life is too short to stay stuck in a toxic environment and they feel like Eugenie and Jack could really thrive if they take the leap over to America.”

However, there is a major risk associated with a move like this because “if they do it will go down like a lead balloon with William who will no doubt see it as them siding with Harry. But that’s not the motivation for Harry, he genuinely wants them in his world, but of course it will be satisfying if he can get a ‘win’ over this brother.”

