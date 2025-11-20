Prince Harry's fears about Princess Eugenie turn worse: ‘Wants her out without many scars'

Prince Harry petrified and scared for Princess Eugenie’s mental health

Prince Harry is seemingly becoming more and more worried about Princess Eugenie who appears to be getting a lot of support from the cousin who is on the other side of the pond.

News of her internal turmoil has been shared by a well placed insider that is close to Closer magazine.

This source says, “He’s determined to make sure she comes through this horrible crisis without too many scars. This whole situation is obviously complicated because he has absolutely no sympathy for his uncle and he doesn’t pretend to, but that doesn’t mean Eugenie should suffer.”

Furthermore, “Harry had such a great time when Eugenie came out to see them in California, but it’s been nearly four years, so it’s high time she came back for another visit.”

Not to mention, “selfishly he’d love her to relocate,” the source said near the end. Not to mention, “saving her and Jack move into the neighbourhood would make Harry so happy, he misses them. But at the very least he’s telling Eugenie to get out of town so things can calm down.”

As for her husband Jack Brooksbank and whether a move like that could even be feasible, the insider explains, “it’s not totally out of the question, because Jack actually works for a big American property developer [Mike Meldman] so there’s certainly some possibility for him to put in for a move from Portugal to California.”

“They have both said they could absolutely make a place for her, either with Harry and The Invictus Games or Meghan and her brand. She’s also heavily involved in the anti-slavery charity she co-founded and that work can be done in America just as well as London.”