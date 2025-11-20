Sarah Ferguson panicking over Beatrice, Eugenie futures amid Epstein scandal

Sarah Ferguson deeply worried about Beatrice, Eugenie amid ongoing controversy

Sarah Ferguson is said to be in a state of deep anxiety amid the fallout from the latest scandal surrounding her and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to insiders, the former Duchess of York’s greatest concern is how the ongoing scandals will affect their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

With King Charles stripping Andrew of his remaining titles and removing him from Royal Lodge, Fergie has been left without an official residence for the first time since 2008.

Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Helena Chard said “shaken to the core” by the controversy. “Her [Fergie’s] nerves are frayed,” she told Fox News.

“She is shaken to the core by the loss of her royal safety net. She fears further humiliation and worries that the serious allegations will affect her girls’ standing,” Chard added.

Another expert claimed that Ferguson is “described as ‘massively on edge’ and ‘panicking’ about her own future.”

“While Sarah and Andrew are currently both still residing in Windsor, they are reportedly sleeping at different ends of the sprawling Royal Lodge.

“They do get together to discuss their respective uncertain futures,” the expert further added.

“While their relationship had long been described as unusually close for divorced exes — cohabiting and supporting one another through public crises — there is now a real rupture.”