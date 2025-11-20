Prince Harry appears uncomfortable in Meghan Markle's new Netflix trailer

Prince Harry looks self-conscious in Meghan Markle’s Netflix series promo

Prince Harry appears uncomfortable in the new trailer for Meghan Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan, despite the couple’s rare public display of affection.

In the trailer posted on Instagram, the Duke of Sussex made a brief but awkward cameo as he stirred a small bowl with a body language expert describing it as a "self-conscious" manner.

Speaking with The Mirror, expert Judi James pointed out that Harry’s posture and the way he holds the bowl suggested he may not have felt entirely at ease in front of the camera.

"It's Harry's cameo appearance that might create the discomfort here. He is seen standing front on to camera looking like a very self conscious fish out of water as he holds a small bowl aloft and too high for comfort as he mixes whatever small dollop he has inside it," she said.

James continued, "Has he been invited to stir the pudding at last, having missed out on the four generational royal pudding stirring event that his brother appeared on?"

"If so, this looks like a very censorious portion size version,” she added, referring to Prince William and Prince George joining the late Queen and then-Prince Charles at a Christmas pudding cooking session in 2019.

James further noted that even Meghan and Harry’s PDA moment feels like an effort to reassure the Duke, who might still be finding his place in the spotlight.

"But he gets a reward kiss from Meghan for taking part here, as she hooks her hand round his neck before stretching and baring her own neck to plant a kiss that suggests total approval for his rather show-pony appearance in her idealistic version of the Holidays."