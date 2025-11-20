 
Geo News

Prince Harry told to 'beware' as Meghan overshadows William, Kate

Prince Harry made a cameo in Meghan's Christmas special trailer

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 20, 2025

Prince Harry warned about Meghan's next move as she overshadows William and Kate 

The trailer for Meghan Markle’s Christmas special makes her husband Prince Harry look like an extra while also overshadowing Prince William and Princess Kate’s major event, per a royal commentator.

The Duchess of Sussex released photographs and a new video from her upcoming Christmas special, With Love, Meghan, on Wednesday night, around the same time as the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Royal Variety Performance in London.

In the new trailer, the Sussexes share a kiss, and royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said it will get more coverage than

“William and Catherine attend the Royal Variety Performance tonight but they will probably find Harry and Meghan's kiss gets more coverage,” he told the Express.

He added, “The timing is execrable and [shows] Harry's reported offer to share diaries hasn't got very far. The trouble is, when Meghan's festive show airs, he may be little more than an extra – he should beware, it may be a sign…!””

He further savages the trailer, saying that it “needed Serena Williams or another famous name to enable it to reach beyond the smiley, cringey world she has created, which isn't likely to go anywhere new.”

“I strongly doubt that Netflix will want more of what she's produced so far in With Love, Meghan, in the New Year. You see this and wonder what is in it for the streaming giant,” he concluded.

More From Royals

Prince Harry's fears about Princess Eugenie turn worse: ‘Wants her out without many scars'
Prince Harry's fears about Princess Eugenie turn worse: ‘Wants her out without many scars'
Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving video shows she's out of touch
Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving video shows she's out of touch
Sarah Ferguson panicking over Beatrice, Eugenie futures amid Epstein scandal
Sarah Ferguson panicking over Beatrice, Eugenie futures amid Epstein scandal
Prince Harry appears uncomfortable in Meghan Markle's new Netflix trailer video
Prince Harry appears uncomfortable in Meghan Markle's new Netflix trailer
Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate the best of theatre, comedy and music
Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate the best of theatre, comedy and music
Harry's decision going to ‘go down like a lead balloon' as William suspects family division
Harry's decision going to ‘go down like a lead balloon' as William suspects family division
Sarah Ferguson's hard work goes down the drain amid Andrew scandal
Sarah Ferguson's hard work goes down the drain amid Andrew scandal
Prince Harry gets reduced to pleading with his wife
Prince Harry gets reduced to pleading with his wife
Andrew scandal continues as he refuses to share 'full truth' with King Charles
Andrew scandal continues as he refuses to share 'full truth' with King Charles