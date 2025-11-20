Prince Harry told to 'beware' as Meghan overshadows William, Kate

Prince Harry warned about Meghan's next move as she overshadows William and Kate

The trailer for Meghan Markle’s Christmas special makes her husband Prince Harry look like an extra while also overshadowing Prince William and Princess Kate’s major event, per a royal commentator.

The Duchess of Sussex released photographs and a new video from her upcoming Christmas special, With Love, Meghan, on Wednesday night, around the same time as the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Royal Variety Performance in London.

In the new trailer, the Sussexes share a kiss, and royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said it will get more coverage than

“William and Catherine attend the Royal Variety Performance tonight but they will probably find Harry and Meghan's kiss gets more coverage,” he told the Express.

He added, “The timing is execrable and [shows] Harry's reported offer to share diaries hasn't got very far. The trouble is, when Meghan's festive show airs, he may be little more than an extra – he should beware, it may be a sign…!””

He further savages the trailer, saying that it “needed Serena Williams or another famous name to enable it to reach beyond the smiley, cringey world she has created, which isn't likely to go anywhere new.”

“I strongly doubt that Netflix will want more of what she's produced so far in With Love, Meghan, in the New Year. You see this and wonder what is in it for the streaming giant,” he concluded.