'The Flash' star Ezra Miller praised for professionalism amid controversies

The Flash star Ezra Miller, is revered by directors despite recent controversies and tabloid headlines.

Director Andy Muschietti, while speaking to Deadline described Miller as one of his best experiences with an actor, highlighting their professionalism and ability to seamlessly switch between characters in the film.

“I knew it from the movies I’ve seen with them. It wasn’t until I met them, that I realized that they were an impeccable comedian as well,” the director continued.

“Given that there’s lot of levity and humor in this story, there’s this odd couple we created with the original Barry (Allen) and the young Barry in The Flash, and they have these differences which makes them a couple at odds. They created such an amazing, not only a depiction of each of them, but just the ability to switch from one character to the other,” said Muschietti.

The Muschietti siblings also discuss other aspects of The Flash, including the casting of Michael Keaton as Batman and their openness to a sequel with Miller. The film has received a 72% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is projected to have a domestic opening of around $75 million.

Earlier, Dalíland filmmaker Mary Harron also said that Miller is “one of the greatest actors I worked with” and added that she hopes they “get the help” the they need.

