entertainment
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Web Desk

Britney Spears says she cries ‘like a baby’ recalling conservatorship

Britney Spears once again took to a moment to reflect on her traumatic past and the effects of the 13 years of conservatorship that she still has.

In a reel posted on her Instagram page, the Oops!…I Did It Again hitmaker is seen enjoying dancing with a friend.

The video, unusual from her regular explicit posts and videos of solo dancing in front of camera, was a heartbreaking caption that detailed the painful journey the pop queen had to go through.

“I saw this today and cried like a baby,” she began in the caption. “I think it was my second year working in Vegas !!! Of course I was never allowed to drink with my crew so I never went out really !!! People won’t believe me but in 4 years I went out 3 times !!!”

She continued, “New Year’s Party one year … and the last show party !!! Obviously all I’ve ever known is to work.”

The Toxic singer than talked about her conservatorship, which was under her father Jamie Spears. “The one thing I remembered from my first few tours before the conservatorship was how I got to feel like a sexy sassy pants and dance all night in every city.”

She recalled that on the rare occasions that she was spending time with her dancers and friends was something that she cherished.

She then detailed a little story about the video, “I was always so jealous in Vegas because my one dancer Mikey who was my best dancer … I could always tell when he had partied the night before because he was electric on stage”

Spears continued, “Guess he was feeling himself !!! Please come party with me now Mikey !!! I miss them so !!! And even though there were no crazy drinking nights for 13 years … I still have the most wicked cool memories from before !!! Remember all things wicked come from innocence !!!”

