Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian discusses Australian morning show awkward viral moment

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Instead of responding she started talking to a staff member behind her and then went completely still
Kourtney Kardashian recalled her awkward, viral moment from an Australian morning show as she promotes her new supplement brand, Lemme. The 44-year-old earlier also shared her throwback pictures from 2019.

As she prepared to appear on The Today Show to talk about Lemme, she revealed to Simon Huck that she often gets tense when she does shows where she has to do a “walkout.”

“Simon wants me to do some Lemme press. The walkout is what does it for me.”

She asked him about another time when she had to do a walkout while donning a white suit. “You with the Australia satellite media tour when you just stopped responding.” He responded.

Her hairstylist assured her “That's one of the most iconic pieces of television of all time,” with Simon readily agreeing saying it’s “one of Kourtney's classics.”

The moment took place back in 2016 on Australia Today Extra with the anchors David Campbell and Sonia Kruger who asked Kourtney about the robbery that took place in her sister Kim Kardashian’s hotel in Paris.

“How is Kim going?”

However, instead of responding Kourtney started talking to a staff member behind her and then went completely still save for a few blinks. Viewers claimed that she was attempting to give the impression that there was a signal hangup.

Sonia claimed: “Alright. It looks like Kourtney doesn't really want to go there with that question,” while David retorted: “I think she's totally blanking me on that question!”

