King Charles speaks from heart about cancer, strength in tough times: Expert

King Charles speaks from heart about cancer, strength in tough times

King Charles shared an emotional message about cancer, and royal commentator called it “very moving.”

Speaking on GB News, Richard Fitzwilliams said the King talked about how 390,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year, and how hard it is to hear that news.

He also said the King spoke about how support from others brings out the best in people during tough times.

The message was shared at an event for people who help cancer patients in their communities.

"Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones,” the monarch said.

He added, "But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity."

Sharing his two cents, Fitzwilliams told GB News: "I think it's an extraordinarily moving message. And also, it takes you through the shock statistic of 390,000 people each year are diagnosed with this pernicious disease, and how shocking it can be to be diagnosed.

"And also, subsequently, he talks about the way that it brings out the best in the human spirit when you are supported,” the expert continued.

He added, "This reception was for those who were involved in community based cancer support, and this is one of the ways that the King is attempting, as he has with the environment and inter-religious understanding, to promote causes is dear to his heart.

"But the personal aspect of this, it was a tremendously moving message. Talking also from personal experience and the fact that the Princess of Wales is in remission and gradually going back to some form of balance when it comes to public engagements."