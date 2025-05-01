Prince Andrew still has chance to make things right after Virginia Giuffre death

Prince Andrew urged to apologise after Virginia Giuffre tragic death

Prince Andrew has been told that he still has a chance to make things right despite the tragic death of Virginia Giuffre last month.

The Duke of York has been urged to "just come clean" and apologise over his involvement with Giuffre, according to her former lawyer, David Boies.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Boies said the Duke of York should take full responsibility, especially following Giuffre’s tragic death by suicide.

While Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing, Boies suggested that a direct acknowledgment could still make a difference.

"I'd like to have him say, 'I'm sorry'. He sort of said that, but I'd like him to be more direct about that,” Bois said.

He added, "He may not remember that it was Virginia, but he can't forget the event. And he needs, I think, to just come clean."

"Virginia was always more interested in fighting the sin than attacking the sinner. And I think that she would have accepted Prince Andrew taking responsibility."

He further added that Andrew "came pretty close in that statement - it was a step in the right direction.

"I think I hoped and I think Virginia hoped that he would take the next step as well. Unfortunately, for whatever reason - maybe his advisers - he didn't [apologise].

"But I think, as I say, it's not too late for him or for anyone."