Friday Jun 09, 2023
Eric Andre says 'fat people' have lesser attitude than 'skinny people': Here's Why

Eric Andre admits he is regretting losing massive weight for his upcoming gig.

The sixth season of “The Eric André Show" is all set to air and the host has lost 40kgs for the camera- a decision he is not proud of.

Speaking to GQ in a recent interview, Eric revealed on Thursday: “There is a reason skinny people are bitches and fat people are jolly."

The 40-year-old added that fat people” such as “sumo wrestlers” and “Santa Claus,” are “happy.”

“Skinny people have f—king attitudes because they’re f—king starving,” the “Bad Trip” star said.

“I say stay fat. If you’re fat or chubby, stay that way. I felt great … but it wasn’t worth cutting out French fries.”

“My assistant came up to me and asked me [how I] I feel — f–king hungry! I remember being irritated,” he recalled.

Speaking further about the drawbacks of losing weight, Eric added: “You look good in the mirror and you’re happy with what you see but you’re hungry—and you can’t drink alcohol. You can’t really have fun."

