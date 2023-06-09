 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Shakira, Lewis Hamilton ‘getting to each other’ amid budding romance

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton are spending time together to get to know each other amid their budding new romance, confirmed an insider.

Speaking to People Magazine, a source close to the singer and the Formula One driver verified the reports circulating on internet about the duo’s new romance.

The Waka Waka singer and the seven-time world championship-winning Formula One racing driver are in early stages of romance, the insider said.

"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," the insider added of the lovebirds. "It's fun and flirty."

Shakira recently returned to Barcelona to watch Hamilton compete in the F1 Spanish Grand Prix and later went to have dinner and drinks with him and some friends at a club.

One pal of the duo was the singer and songwriter, Mustafa, who later dropped a glimpse of their outing on Instagram which featured Shakira and Hamilton with their group.

In the snap, Hamilton was seated next to the Columbian singer and had his arms wrapped around her waist as they cosied up during their outing.

Last month, Shakira and Hamilton sparked dating rumours after they were spotted enjoying a dinner in a restaurant in Miami.

