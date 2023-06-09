Kate Middleton offers olive branch to Prince Harry amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton has reportedly offered an olive branch to her brother-in-law Prince Harry as she has reached out to the Duke of Sussex amid rumours of divorce from Meghan Markle.



According to a report by Entertainment Daily, per the Independent News, Kate Middleton, who once shared a close bond with Harry, has offered the Duke a shoulder to cry on.

The publication, citing an insider, reported, “Kate usually turned her head away from any malicious rumours, but naturally she has been privy to the gossip about Harry being unhappy in the States. For her, whatever has gone between Harry and the family, she still cares about him.”

The source further says, “She has discreetly let him know that if he decides he needs a break from the stresses in America, she’s happy to be a confidante and a shoulder to cry on. Kate has made it clear Harry can call her whenever wants.”

The news comes amid rumours Prince Harry have contacted divorce lawyers “months ago” amid rift with Meghan Markle.