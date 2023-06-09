 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Kate Middleton offers olive branch to Prince Harry amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Kate Middleton offers olive branch to Prince Harry amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?
Kate Middleton offers olive branch to Prince Harry amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton has reportedly offered an olive branch to her brother-in-law Prince Harry as she has reached out to the Duke of Sussex amid rumours of divorce from Meghan Markle.

According to a report by Entertainment Daily, per the Independent News, Kate Middleton, who once shared a close bond with Harry, has offered the Duke a shoulder to cry on.

The publication, citing an insider, reported, “Kate usually turned her head away from any malicious rumours, but naturally she has been privy to the gossip about Harry being unhappy in the States. For her, whatever has gone between Harry and the family, she still cares about him.”

The source further says, “She has discreetly let him know that if he decides he needs a break from the stresses in America, she’s happy to be a confidante and a shoulder to cry on. Kate has made it clear Harry can call her whenever wants.”

The news comes amid rumours Prince Harry have contacted divorce lawyers “months ago” amid rift with Meghan Markle.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t use singing birds’ to make ‘everything peachy’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t use singing birds’ to make ‘everything peachy’
Prince Harry’s causing ‘damage to the country he once served’

Prince Harry’s causing ‘damage to the country he once served’
Meghan Markle’s close pal Serena Williams ‘thrilled’ to announce new venture

Meghan Markle’s close pal Serena Williams ‘thrilled’ to announce new venture
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open office in California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open office in California

Prince Harry branded a ‘a constitutional liability’: Report

Prince Harry branded a ‘a constitutional liability’: Report
Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle upset for THIS reason

Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle upset for THIS reason
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal Archie’s birthday gift

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal Archie’s birthday gift
Prince Harry will ‘crash to earth with an inevitable explosion’

Prince Harry will ‘crash to earth with an inevitable explosion’
Where did Prince Harry stay during historic court battle in UK?

Where did Prince Harry stay during historic court battle in UK?
Camilla honoured with late Queen Elizabeth’s patronage

Camilla honoured with late Queen Elizabeth’s patronage
Prince Harry reunites with family after giving evidence in historic court battle

Prince Harry reunites with family after giving evidence in historic court battle
Prince Harry has 'throne syndrome' like other 'spares' in the past

Prince Harry has 'throne syndrome' like other 'spares' in the past
Sarah Ferguson teared up after meeting Princess Eugenie son: 'Best grandma ever'

Sarah Ferguson teared up after meeting Princess Eugenie son: 'Best grandma ever'
Prince Louis received 'dry' reply from Queen Elizabeth II over innocent question

Prince Louis received 'dry' reply from Queen Elizabeth II over innocent question
Prince William 'jealous' Kate Middleton steals spotlight in photos?

Prince William 'jealous' Kate Middleton steals spotlight in photos?
Coronation Street star Nikki Sanderson gives evidence in Prince Harry’s privacy trial

Coronation Street star Nikki Sanderson gives evidence in Prince Harry’s privacy trial
Prince William reminds Harry of mom Princess Diana's legacy amid court battle

Prince William reminds Harry of mom Princess Diana's legacy amid court battle
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance since Prince Harry's London court battle

Queen Camilla makes first public appearance since Prince Harry's London court battle
Kate Middleton's family owes £612,685 to tax authorities and suppliers

Kate Middleton's family owes £612,685 to tax authorities and suppliers

Prince Harry used London court appearance to dismiss divorce rumours

Prince Harry used London court appearance to dismiss divorce rumours

Royal family snubs Prince Harry with new honour to Queen Camilla?

Royal family snubs Prince Harry with new honour to Queen Camilla?