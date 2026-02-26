King Charles tours army air defence systems and finds the real threat is cake

King’s Military tour ends on a sweet note at at Baker Barracks

King Charles arrived by helicopter at Baker Barracks on Thorney Island for a landmark visit to the Royal Regiment of Artillery on Thursday.

Wearing a sharp suit paired with a regimental tie and pin, the King stepped onto the parade ground in his role as Captain-General of the Gunners.

Members of the 1st Regiment Royal Horse Artillery marked the occasion with a thunderous 21-gun salute, each of three guns firing seven rounds in perfect sequence.

King Charles takes a close look at Army’s lightweight multiple launcher

Inside the barracks, the monarch was given a close-up look at the Army’s air defence systems, the technology described as providing the British Army with its “eyes, ears and firepower.”

Charles made time to chat with the men and women behind the equipment, hearing about their roles and daily routines at the Hampshire base.

King Charles enjoys tender moment with young girl at Barracks

A highlight of the day saw the King officially open the newly built Junior Ranks’ Restaurant, cutting the ribbon on the modern facility designed to serve lower-ranking soldiers stationed at Baker Barracks.

Charles also joined a live video link with troops stationed abroad bridging thousands of miles in real time to deliver words of encouragement directly to those on active duty.