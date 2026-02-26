Sarah Ferguson reemerges after mysterious disappearance

Epstein saga has forced several royals to keep their lips sealed and sent others into self-exile due to their alleged connections with the convicted paedophile.

Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has reemerged after going into hiding in a very remote location.

The 66-year-old has reportedly been staying at a Donegal wellness retreat after keeping a low profile following the release of files relating to the late financeir.

The former Duchess, hasn't been seen in public since last September, has reportedly been residing at an Irish wellness retreat.

She's maintaining a low profile following the release of the Epstein files, which indicated her association with him.

It cmes amid speculation that she left the UK, with reports suggesting she fleed the United Arab Emirates.

There were also reportes that she's staying at a Swiss wellness retreat.

According to a new report, Fergie has spent time at another retreat - this one in Donegal on the west coast of Ireland.

As per the Daily Mail, she had been staying at the Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa in Donegal, where room rates start from £113 per night, and was spotted at a local airport earlier this month.

"Last time Sarah visited Donegal she spoke about how it was somewhere she could escape to when things were 'overwhelming' - and they can't ever have been more overwhelming for her than they have been in recent weeks," a source stated:

"And just as she did with the Zurich trip, she knew what she was getting into in Donegal as she'd been there before and it was very remote and very discrete so there was minimal chance of her presence becoming known to the wider world.

"She seems to be very keen indeed to avoid being seen whilst she works out what to do next."