Prince William flies out with Kate Middleton for celebration

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales made an early trip west, heading to Powys, the Welsh county that has quietly earned a reputation as the UK’s volunteering powerhouse.

Powys boasts more volunteers per head than anywhere else in the country, making it the perfect backdrop for a royal nod to community champions ahead of March 1 celebrations.

The couple's first stop was at The Hanging Gardens in Llanidloes , a hub that’s part café, part performance space, part indoor market, and entirely community-driven.

William and Catherine met the locals who keep the wheels turning and even rolled up their sleeves to join in preparations for St David’s Day.

William and Kate share Hanging Gardens moments on Instagram during Wales visit

The Princess looked completely at home as she stopped to coo over a baby during her visit to the community centre, clearly relishing the chance to connect with families face-to-face.

Next on the itinerary was Oriel Davies, a contemporary gallery tucked into rural Newtown.

There, the couple viewed artwork created through the Alexandra Reinhardt Memorial Award supporting the mental wellbeing and confidence of children and young people in the area.

The day concluded at Hafan yr Afon, where volunteer groups gathered for a special reception. It was a fitting finale in a county often described as the nation’s volunteering capital.

Rain showers did little to dampen her spirits, with Kate happily lingering to chat with residents and volunteers who keep the much-loved hub running.