Prince Harry, Meghan ignite hope for a brighter tomorrow

The former wroking royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, beamed light on the cause that holds their hearts during their latest outing.

In a display of courage, the Sussexes breathed life into the dreams of countless individuals yearning for a second chance.

Their selflessness and dedication are a resounding testament to the power of love, inspiring the world to put their hearts on the line for what truly matters.

The Sussexes visited the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts alongside Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Their visit highlighted the importance of mental health support, medical care, and rehabilitation services for people in need.

Earlier, they visited World Central Kitchen’s regional headquarters in Amman on the final day of their two-day humanitarian trip to Jordan.

The royal couple are actively participating in easing the people's sufferings, spotlighting the nonprofit’s frontline work that coordinates food relief across the region, including aid operations into Gaza.

World Central Kitchen was the first philanthropic partner of the Sussexes's Archewell Philanthropies, which they founded after stepping back from their royal roles in 2020.

As deadly wildfires swept through Los Angeles in January 2025, the stepped in to help, pitching in to serve meals, donate supplies and meet with those affected at World Central Kitchen’s hub in Pasadena.

The disaster struck close to home for the couple, who live about 90 miles north of the L.A. area with their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.