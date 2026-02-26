Princess Anne gets crucial job as pressure on King Charles intensifies

Princess Anne received a notable honour given her selfless dedication to continue doing her royal engagements despite serious health issues has been highlighted.

The Princess Royal has been called the royal family's 'trump card' as she has been performing her duties without media buzz and with sincerity.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, said, "She relishes a high workload and usually undertakes the most royal engagements of any royal."

He added, "However, she prefers to avoid the media circus that follows the most high-profile royals. She is absolutely pivotal in keeping public support for the monarchy."

It has been claimed that King Charles has been facing pressure from Prince William on how to handle things in Andrew's case.

Richard said that Princess Anne can play a key role as an advisor to the monarch as more shocking details are expected to come out in Andrew's probe.

"What Anne can offer King Charles, who reportedly has been under pressure from William over his handling of this crisis, is down to earth advice," the royal expert said, The Express reported.

Despite the difference of opinions, Richard said that it is "pivotal that Charles listens to views which differ or are opposed to his own."