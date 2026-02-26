Prince William finds his perfect wingman in Tom Cruise

The unexpected friendship between Prince William and Tom Cruise has quietly become one of the most intriguing crossovers between palace and Hollywood.

A Royal Seal of Approval

While attending the BAFTA Film Awards in 2026, William was asked to name his favorite movie.

He confessed he might be “slightly biased,” before praising Top Gun: Maverick as one of the most impressive films he’s seen in years.

Back at Adelaide Cottage, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are reportedly obsessed with the high-speed aerial scenes.

William has admitted family movie nights often lean toward daring stunts over art-house drama much to his children’s delight.

Private Screenings and Red Carpet Moments

The bond between the royal aviator and Hollywood’s most fearless stuntman dates back to 2022, when William and Catherine were invited to a private IMAX screening ahead of the film’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Cruise personally arranged the preview after discovering William a trained RAF helicopter pilot was a longtime fan of the 1986 original.

Cameras caught them deep in conversation, with Cruise even offering a steadying hand to the Princess of Wales on the staircase.

Later, Cruise thanked the couple publicly, calling it a privilege to host them in the UK.

At a 2024 fundraising gala, the future king jokingly warned his “fellow pilot” not to borrow the charity’s helicopters for the next installment of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, teasing that Cruise’s idea of “wear and tear” might differ from everyone else’s.

Cruise has also lent star power to William’s environmental initiative, the The Earthshot Prize, appearing via surprise video message and referring to the Prince as his “dear friend.”

The actor has said they “have a lot in common,” citing their shared love of aviation and England.