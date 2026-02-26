 
Prince Harry makes emotional plea in important message: 'Trust each other'

Prince Harry takes different approach to reach out his loved ones

February 26, 2026

Prince Harry dropped an emotional message to extended a heartfelt hand to those struggling as he concluded his two-day trip to Jordan on Thursday, February 26.

Before returning to his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Harry reached out to those battling addiction at a rehab centre, reminding them that vulnerability is the bravest form of strength.

King Charles III's youngest son took a different approach as he apperaed to send a message to those he loves, writting: "It's ok to not be ok. Trust each other."

The Duchess of Sussex also left a message of support during her visit to The National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA).

She wrote: "Congratulations on your dedication to your care. Wishing you continued healing and happiness."

Earlier, the couple spent time at the regional headquarters of World Central Kitchen, where they connected via video link with staff operating in Gaza.

Prince Harry and Meghan learned about the enormous challenge facing the humanitarian organisation, which is working to provide meals for approximately one million Palestinians.

The charity, established by chef Jose Andres to deliver food during crises, operates six field kitchens across Gaza that prepare hot meals daily for roughly 60 per cent of the territory's population.

