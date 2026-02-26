 
Geo News

Kate Middleton sets strict fashion rule for meaningful cause: ‘very conscious'

Princess Kate makes profound gesture earns praise as she returns to royal duties

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 26, 2026

Kate Middleton sets strict fashion rule for meaningful cause: ‘very conscious’
Kate Middleton sets strict fashion rule for meaningful cause: ‘very conscious’

The Princess of Wales, who is known for her meaningful sartorial choices, has an important rule that she follows when it comes to choosing brands.

An Australian-born fashion designer shared a key restriction that she has placed for herself and the stylists which has a profound impact in the brands.

Donna Ida, known as the ‘Queen of Jeans, had recently placed her pop-up shop at Chandos House in London, held in partnership with Dr Sebagh. During an exchange, the designer revealed how Kate always insists on paying for items, via The Mail.

“It’s more beneficial for designers when the royals buy clothes and not receive freebies,” the designer said. “It shows that they want it and support your brand and it's not just product being chucked around.”

She further noted that the royals are “very conscious” like that and they would “always want to pay for things and support brands”. Donna exclaimed, “The royals are great.”

Princess Kate happens to be one of the most high-profile customers of the designer, hence, it sends an important message to others.

Many celebrities and key figures receive free gifts from major labels to boost their PR, but Kate’s move shows that it genuine like for something goes a long way.

Fashion labels and big brands are already eager to have the ‘Kate effect’ for their products, which is why Catherine always seem to opt for underrated labels that hold special meaning.

Royal experts react to shocking report about future monarch William
Royal experts react to shocking report about future monarch William
Kate Middleton takes over influential role behind Palace walls
Kate Middleton takes over influential role behind Palace walls
Prince Harry, Meghan helping King Charles save monarchy: ‘Secret deal'
Prince Harry, Meghan helping King Charles save monarchy: ‘Secret deal'
King's doctor updates after ‘serious' medical emergency: ‘few more days'
King's doctor updates after ‘serious' medical emergency: ‘few more days'
Duchess Sophie gives royal fans break from Andrew saga with joyful dance
Duchess Sophie gives royal fans break from Andrew saga with joyful dance
Beatrice, Eugenie's royal titles: Tough decision looms
Beatrice, Eugenie's royal titles: Tough decision looms
Princess Anne attends key meeting as King Charles, royals face public anger
Princess Anne attends key meeting as King Charles, royals face public anger
Prince Edward emerges just day after cancelling event due to health issue
Prince Edward emerges just day after cancelling event due to health issue