Kate Middleton sets strict fashion rule for meaningful cause: ‘very conscious’

The Princess of Wales, who is known for her meaningful sartorial choices, has an important rule that she follows when it comes to choosing brands.

An Australian-born fashion designer shared a key restriction that she has placed for herself and the stylists which has a profound impact in the brands.

Donna Ida, known as the ‘Queen of Jeans, had recently placed her pop-up shop at Chandos House in London, held in partnership with Dr Sebagh. During an exchange, the designer revealed how Kate always insists on paying for items, via The Mail.

“It’s more beneficial for designers when the royals buy clothes and not receive freebies,” the designer said. “It shows that they want it and support your brand and it's not just product being chucked around.”

She further noted that the royals are “very conscious” like that and they would “always want to pay for things and support brands”. Donna exclaimed, “The royals are great.”

Princess Kate happens to be one of the most high-profile customers of the designer, hence, it sends an important message to others.

Many celebrities and key figures receive free gifts from major labels to boost their PR, but Kate’s move shows that it genuine like for something goes a long way.

Fashion labels and big brands are already eager to have the ‘Kate effect’ for their products, which is why Catherine always seem to opt for underrated labels that hold special meaning.