Duchess Sophie holds climate talks with Wajir Governor in her go-to earrings

Duchess Sophie marks arrival in Wajir with sweet gesture at County Airport

February 26, 2026

The Duchess of Edinburgh was all business aduring her visit to Wajir, Kenya on 26 February. 

Her visit kicked off at Wajir County Airport, where she personally handed a box of dates to Deputy County Commissioner Musa Okang‘o. 

She met with women leading peacebuilding efforts through the UK’s Deris Wanaag (Good Neighbourliness) and REINVENT programmes, accompanied by her assistant Annabelle Galletley. 

The Governor praised the United Kingdom’s backing of Deris Wanaag, REINVENT and Kuza Jamii through the Hunger Safety Net Programme, noting how the initiatives are empowering women-led projects and boosting small businesses throughout Wajir.

Sophie was wearing a floral dress and a pair of Kidani Sea Glass earrings she purchased just yesterday.

Later, the Duchess held talks with Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Jiir at the Governor’s Office, focusing on the urgent climate challenges affecting the region. 

With water shortages and limited resources driving local instability, the conversation highlighted UK-supported initiatives that aim to strengthen communities and foster lasting cohesion.

