Meghan Markle announces new chapter as Harry's deepest desire fulfilled

Meghan Markle dropped delightful news amid whispers that Prince Harry's heartfelt plea has been finally heard by his father, King Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex announced the beginning of a new chapter on the official Instagram page of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

On February 25, Meghan's team confirmed that their special bookmarks are set to launch tomorrow on their website.

"A small ritual returns. A new chapter begins. 'Hold that thought,'" the caption reads alongside the photo of a bookmark.

It is important to mention that the exciting update from Meghan came just when it was claimed that the Sussexes might be getting back to the royal fold as King Charles needs a core team amid Andrew's crisis.

The Duke and Duchess have been making it to the headlines during their two-day Jordan humanitarian trip, which gives a feel of a 'royal tour.'

Harry and Meghan also received admiration from Philip Hall, the British Ambassador to Jordan, for their efforts to shed light on meaningful projects in a war-hit region.

He extended gratitude towards Harry and Meghan for visiting Jordan.

Fans are speculating that King Charles might be thinking of letting the Sussexes make an unofficial comeback, especially after the British Ambassador's message and shortage of active working royals.