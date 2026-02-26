Queen Camilla’s ex offers support to Princess Anne during tough time

Princess Anne seemed to have received a special gesture of kindness from an unlikely friend as the royal family finds itself in the middle of a major PR crisis.

The King’s sister has been subjected to heckling incidents recently and while she had remained strong through it all, it seems she can lean on a close ally when she needs one.

Queen Camilla’s former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, who was also romantically linked with Anne had attended the Field Marshal Lord Guthrie’s memorial service at the Guards’ Chapel in London on Tuesday.

The Princess Royal, who had been at St James’s Palace on the same day for an engagement with other senior royal members, the 86-year-old represented Anne at the service.

According to royal experts, APB, as he is commonly referred within Household Cavalry circles, “no one better embodies the steadfastness of the second camp than the self-effacing figure who represented Princess Anne”.

APB has occasionally represented Anne before but his appearance on Tuesday was a testament of his loyalty to Anne. It is also key to note that he was Anne’s first “intense love” before he married Camilla and went on to have two children.

Meanwhile, Anne and APB have remained friends and the Princess even appointed him as he godfather to her daughter, Zara Tindall.