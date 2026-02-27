Prince William and Kate's rainy visit finds Aston Villa waiting

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned a grey Welsh afternoon into a celebration of colour, creativity and community.

The couple later shared a collection of standout snapshots from the day on their Instagram page on Thursday, giving followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the rain soaked walkabouts.

"Celebrating volunteers in Llanidloes," the couple wrote.

Volunteers are the heartbeat of the project, keeping everything from garden beds to craft tables buzzing with activity and the royal couple made it clear they were the real VIPs of the visit.

Outside, determined well-wishers stood firm in the downpour, clutching daffodils and waving Welsh flags.

With the national flower pinned proudly to their coats, William and Kate stepped out under black umbrellas and spent a full 25 minutes chatting in the rain after their car had already begun to pull away.

Selfies were snapped, flowers were handed over, and high-fives were plentiful.

William couldn’t resist a football moment when he spotted young fans sporting an Aston Villa scarf. “That’s a great way to get my attention,” he joked, clearly delighted.

Catherine opted for a cappuccino while William went traditional with tea before joining locals creating Welsh-language festival signs.

At the forge, nursery children aged three and four proudly displayed their hand-drawn posters, while pupils from Llanidloes school filled the air with traditional Welsh songs.

Kate later praised the young performers as “incredible.”