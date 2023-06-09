Kylie Minogue's 'Padam Padam' hits Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Top 10

Kylie Minogue has reached a new milestone on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart as her song "Padam Padam" claimed No. 10 spot.

This marks Minogue's first top 10 on the chart, which was established in 2013. The track is part of her upcoming album, "Tension," set to be released on September 22.

In the tracking week of May 26th to June 1st, "Padam Padam" garnered 1.6 million official streams (a 15% increase) and sold 1,000 downloads in the United States, according to Luminate.

Prior to this achievement, Minogue had seen three of her songs reach the top 20 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, out of her 15 total appearances since its inception. These songs include "Real Groove" with Dua Lipa (No. 15, 2021), "Magic" (No. 17, 2020), and "Say Something" (No. 18, 2020).

Minogue's success extends beyond the dance/electronic genre, as she first entered Billboard's charts in 1988 and has secured two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: "The Loco-Motion" (peaking at No. 3 that year) and "Can't Get You Out of My Head" (No. 7, 2002).

Speaking on Instagram about the popularity of her new song Minogue said:

“My heart is bursting with joy. I just wanted to say thank you, thank you so, so much for all the birthday messages and the Padam reaction and the love."

“It has been an incredible week topped off by being my birthday today and I can’t thank you enough.”

Derived from Edith Piaf's 1951 track with the same title, "Padam Padam" draws its inspiration from the rhythmic beat of the human heart. The song's catchy and concise nature, lasting for a mere 2 minutes and 46 seconds, has contributed to its rapid and widespread popularity.