Shakira in no rush to define her relationship with Lewis Hamilton after past experience  

Friday Jun 09, 2023
Friday Jun 09, 2023

Shakira has no intention to make her romance with Lewis Hamilton public after her painful split from ex Gerard Pique.

The Waka Waka singer sparked dating rumours with the Formula One driver after she went out with him on a dinner date in Miami last month.

Since then, they have been spotted together on multiple occasions, however, neither of them have accepted or denied the speculations about their alleged romance.

Discussing their alleged relationship, body language and relationship expert Dr. Tammy Nelson PhD told The Mirror that the Columbian singer is taking her time to see where her fling goes.

"If you were recently divorced and in the public eye, would you openly flirt with a potential new love? Maybe the fact that they are distant from one another in the photos proves they are in a new relationship and trying to hide it from the press," the expert said.

"At this point, it's all speculation about Shakira and Lewis Hamilton's potential relationship,” she added. “Not much can be seen in the few photos taken of them together, but just by virtue of them hanging out together, we can make some assumptions that they might be dating.”

"However, they don’t show any public displays of affection and simply look like friends hanging out. Either way, she has a right to her privacy and to her fun," Nelson claimed.

Comparing her alleged romance to that of her breakup with the former Barcelona star, the experts said, "Her recent break up with husband Gerard Pique ended in a very public affair, where he cheated on Shakira and my guess is she doesn’t want to jump into anything too fast.”

"If she’s taking her time and having fun at the races and on a boat with a handsome guy, no one deserves it more than her,” she noted.

Meanwhile, a source confirmed to People Magazine that the singer and the seven-time world championship-winning Formula One racing driver are dating and their romance is in early stages.

"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," the insider added of the lovebirds. "It's fun and flirty."

