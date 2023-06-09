 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Sean Penn finds love again after third divorce, spotted with Olga Korotkova

Hollywood actor Sean Penn was recently seen in Rome, Italy, in the company of Olga Korotkova, leading to speculations about a budding romance. 

The 62-year-old renowned actor, celebrated for his acting skills and activism, was photographed alongside Korotkova while they appeared to be enjoying each other's company on the streets of Rome.

Penn sported a casual look with a camouflage baseball cap, sunglasses, jeans, and a black T-shirt that read "LIFE ROLLS ON." Korotkova, believed to be 43 years old, complemented his style with sunglasses, jeans, and a simple white tank top.

The couple indulged in some retail therapy, exploring various shops and boutiques in the city. This is not their first public outing together, as they were previously photographed leaving a restaurant in Malibu, California, in late May.

Penn's romantic escapade comes after his divorce from his third wife, Leila George, was finalized in April 2022. The couple got married in July 2020 but decided to part ways a little over a year later.

Prior to that, Penn was famously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 and Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010.

Interestingly, Penn's ex-wife, Robin Wright, recently spoke about their enduring friendship, describing it as "a gift" more than a decade after their divorce.

Wright highlighted the challenges of co-parenting and emphasised the bond they've maintained for the sake of their children.

