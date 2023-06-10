Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘lost even the woke’ Americans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly trying to sell their car chase story, once it ‘became clear’ that news of Meghan Markle’s Women of Vision award wouldn’t even ‘crack the top 10’ in the news cycle.

‘Raw’ thoughts about Meghan Markle and her Women of Vision awards, have just been shared by commentator Maureen Callahan.

She started the accusatory claim by pointing out how Meghan’s “speech was filled with the usual nonsense” like ‘be the visionary of your own life’, or that ‘change is just one action away’, with the Daily Mail.

Ms Callahan believes Meghan Markle “failed to galvanize” in the end, with her award not even making headlines.

But, when compared to the press coverage her ‘near catastrophic car chase’ received, “the world was set alight” in an instant.

Despite many doubting the entire ordeal, the couple inspired comparisons with Princess Diana.

So much so that Ms Callahan wound up admitting “These two are nothing if not predictable.

However, despite the public uproar they are under fire for allegedly ‘utilizing’, “now that they've lost even the woke,” and it seems “time for another pivot.”

Before signing off Ms Callahan pointed out comparisons between the headlines for the award vs the car chase afterwards and commented, “Harry and Meghan may have once been royals, but in America, content is king.”

But “as the couple have made clear, they have but one story to tell. Or, more pointedly sell.”