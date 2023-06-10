 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio
Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio

Elliot Page revealed he once went on a double date with Leonardo DiCaprio, his mother and a friend of the Hollywood hunk after they worked in Inception.

The Umbrella Academy star, who came out as transgender in 2020, talked about his dating history in his hotly released memoir Pageboy.

He also talked about his double date with the Titanic alum in his autobiography which happened shortly after they starred in Christopher Nolan thriller.

“While filming Inception, a friend of Leonardo DiCaprio’s visited and we had a lovely connection,” Page penned as he referred to DiCaprio's friend as “Peter.”

“Peter was warm to everyone, eyes beaming with care. When I saw Leo next, I told him I liked his friend, to which he responded that his friend liked me, too,” Page recalled.

“For our first date we went to [US-based theme park] Universal Studios with Leo and his mother. Peter and I sat close on the rides, our thighs just touching,” he added.

The actor went on to add that his own mother had been “over the moon” after she discovered that Page was in a relationship with a man, also noting that the affair came to an end after “a month, maybe two.”

Elsewhere in the memoir, Page talked about growing sick on the set of Inception as a result of the stress of feeling “out of place” amid a cast “full of [cisgender] men.”

“Shingles popped out of my spine while filming Inception when I was 22,” he wrote. “In a cast full of cis men, I did not understand the role I found myself in.”

“Despite everyone being delightful to work with, I felt out of place,” Page added. “For the first two weeks of the film I joked I would be recast with Keira Knightly, and rightfully so.”

“Shingles communicated the stress my body felt, what my words could not.”

More From Entertainment:

Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen

Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen
Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre

Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre

Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling

Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling
George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'

George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'
'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story

'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story
Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'

Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’
Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner

Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner
Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects

Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects
Ban imposed on journalist supporting Shakira from approaching Gerard Pique’s girlfriend

Ban imposed on journalist supporting Shakira from approaching Gerard Pique’s girlfriend

Selena Gomez gives a pleasant surprise to fans in Italy

Selena Gomez gives a pleasant surprise to fans in Italy
Rosamund Pike takes on dual role in 'The Wheel of Time'

Rosamund Pike takes on dual role in 'The Wheel of Time'

Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making

Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making
Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on the eve of his milestone birthday

Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on the eve of his milestone birthday
Emily Blunt says she feels ‘very at home’ with husband John Krasinski and daughters

Emily Blunt says she feels ‘very at home’ with husband John Krasinski and daughters
Russo Brothers respond to Tarantino's criticism of Marvel films

Russo Brothers respond to Tarantino's criticism of Marvel films
Jennifer Aniston picks Barbra Streisand as cupid to find her a romantic partner

Jennifer Aniston picks Barbra Streisand as cupid to find her a romantic partner
Emma Watson takes Ryan Walsh’s breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold skirt

Emma Watson takes Ryan Walsh’s breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold skirt
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II