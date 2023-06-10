 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’
Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’

Selena Gomez was a little nervous when she stepped into doing her Hulu’s show, Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

In an interview with The Wrap, Gomez, 30, revealed that she was afraid that she would be lonely on-set as she had only met them briefly over Zoom.

“I remember when I was leaving L.A. to go and shoot the first season, I was worried that I’d be a little lonely because I’d be on set and most of the time I would be with Steve and Marty, who I had only met briefly on Zoom,” she told the outlet.

However, she was surprised to find them to be the sweetest. “And they were the sweetest and I was aware of their work — obviously not as aware as I am now, but they were wonderful.”

She continued, “And the moment I got on set they made me feel included. They asked questions about my character and they valued my opinion. Eventually they kind of just took me under their wing and picked on me and made me laugh and had words of wisdom when I needed them.”

Gomez added, “All of the fear of me feeling like I would be alone went away, and now they’re my guys. I was just watching videos of them and I got emotional because I’m like, ‘Those are my guys.’ Some of my best friends are 70-year-olds.”

When asked if Martin and Short were ‘intimidated’ working with her, Gomez said she was “nowhere near as cool” as them.

“I’m doing what I am doing as best as I can. But these are icons and I don’t feel like they were that intimidated. The only thing they ever said to me was, ‘We thought you were going to be annoying and high-maintenance.’”

She added, “So I guess that means I’m not those things if they like working with me.”

More From Entertainment:

Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen

Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen
Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre

Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre

Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling

Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling
'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story

'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story
George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'

George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'
Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'

Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio

Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio
Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner

Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner
Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects

Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects
Ban imposed on journalist supporting Shakira from approaching Gerard Pique’s girlfriend

Ban imposed on journalist supporting Shakira from approaching Gerard Pique’s girlfriend

Selena Gomez gives a pleasant surprise to fans in Italy

Selena Gomez gives a pleasant surprise to fans in Italy
Rosamund Pike takes on dual role in 'The Wheel of Time'

Rosamund Pike takes on dual role in 'The Wheel of Time'

Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making

Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making
Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on the eve of his milestone birthday

Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on the eve of his milestone birthday
Emily Blunt says she feels ‘very at home’ with husband John Krasinski and daughters

Emily Blunt says she feels ‘very at home’ with husband John Krasinski and daughters
Russo Brothers respond to Tarantino's criticism of Marvel films

Russo Brothers respond to Tarantino's criticism of Marvel films
Jennifer Aniston picks Barbra Streisand as cupid to find her a romantic partner

Jennifer Aniston picks Barbra Streisand as cupid to find her a romantic partner
Emma Watson takes Ryan Walsh’s breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold skirt

Emma Watson takes Ryan Walsh’s breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold skirt
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II