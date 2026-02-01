Cardi B, Stefon Diggs relationship on ultimatum after 'rocky' phase

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs welcomed their first kid together amid athlete's allegations

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ relationship has been through tumultuous times since they got together in 2025 and the rapper has reportedly had enough.

The 33-year-old songstress has given a clear ultimatum to Diggs to stay loyal to her and the family they have together, after he welcomed four children with four different women in the past year.

“She’s been very clear with Stefon: if he messes up, if another woman comes forward with a baby after they became official and started a family together, she’s done,” an insider told The Sun on Sunday, February 1.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker reportedly told the NFL star “that if he cheats or has a child behind her back, it’s over.”

Alongside the son he welcomed with Cardi B, the New England Patriots wide receiver became father to daughter Charliee Harper with Aileen Lopera, a son with K’yanna Barber, and a daughter with Cayy Benji, all in 2025.

“Cardi has known since day one that Stefon had a reputation as a womaniser and had seen multiple women in the past, but her love for him is above all of that. She knows he has been faithful since they made things official and that he’s been transparent about his previous relationships, only seeing her since they committed to each other,” the source continued.

While the WAP songstress keeps an amicable bond with Stefon’s other children and the mothers of his kids, she “does get upset when people talk badly about him, seeing it as disrespect.”

They went on to note that the couple often discuss parenting advices to bring up their children in healthy, stable environment and appreciate each other’s support.