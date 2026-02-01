Netflix's exciting February line up revealed

Netflix is packing February with romance, reality TV and high-stakes drama — from Olympic-level ice dancing to the long-awaited conclusion of Bridgerton season 4.

Here are the seven Netflix shows in February 2026 you won’t want to miss.

Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing

This new docuseries follows elite ice dancers preparing for the Milan Cortina Olympics. The show centers on Evan Bates and Madison Chock, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, and Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron, offering a behind-the-scenes look at training, pressure and personal lives.

The Lincoln Lawyer – Season 4

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey Haller — this time accused of murder. Season 4 picks up after last season’s shocking ending, with Mickey fighting to clear his name in and out of court.

Love Is Blind – Season 10

The hit dating series returns for its milestone season, heading to Ohio to introduce a new group of singles searching for love without seeing each other first.

How to Get to Heaven From Belfast

From Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee, this new comedy follows three former friends who reunite at a funeral and stumble into an unexpected mystery across Ireland.

The Night Agent – Season 3

Gabriel Basso’s Peter Sutherland travels the globe in season 3 as a new conspiracy unfolds, with scenes set in Istanbul, Mexico City, New York and Washington, D.C.

Premieres on February 19.

Bridgerton – Season 4, Part 2

Benedict and Sophie’s love story reaches its dramatic conclusion as they face class divisions, family pressure and growing passion.

Premieres on February 26.

F1: Drive to Survive – Season 8

The long-running Formula 1 docuseries returns with more access to drivers, teams and behind-the-scenes drama from the racing world.

Premieres on February 27.