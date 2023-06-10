 
Jon Gosselin reflects on divorce, estrangement from children

Reality star Jon Gosselin, known for the popular show "Jon & Kate Plus 8," has admitted that he did not attend all of his children's graduations this year. 

In an interview with People Magazine, the 46-year-old star provided an update on his relationships with his children.

Jon shares twin daughters Mady and Cara, aged 22, and sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Leah, Joel, and Alexis, aged 19, with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin. He revealed that he has been estranged from Mady and Cara for nine years and only sees and talks to Hannah and Collin.

This year, Mady and Cara graduated from separate colleges in New York, while the sextuplets completed high school. Jon attended only one graduation out of the eight.

The couple divorced in 2009 after ten years of marriage, following allegations of infidelity. The family's reality series, initially titled "Jon & Kate Plus 8," aired from 2007 to 2017 and was later renamed "Kate Plus 8."

Since August 2021, Hannah and Collin have been living with their father full-time, while Aaden, Leah, Joel, and Alexis continue to live with Kate. Jon expressed his initial difficulty with the estrangement but now focuses on hoping for the best while not dwelling on it.

While Jon and Kate haven't spoken in years, they both attended Collin and Hannah's high school graduation, though they maintained their distance.

Despite the estrangement, Jon celebrated all of the sextuplets' birthdays with an Instagram post, expressing his love for them. 

