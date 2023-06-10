 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for King Charles' first birthday parade revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William will attract the spotlight with their activities and roles at King Charles' big birthday as monarch next week.

The festivities will mark the first birthday parade of the monarch's reign, the late Queen also celebrated the annual event around the same time of year.

The Prince of Wales, who will play a major role at his father's big event,  is seen cast his eye over the last big practice before Trooping the Colour, the annual public celebration of the monarch's birthday, which will take place at Horse Guards Parade on June 17 this year. 

William is well-prepared for the historic ceremony. Kate's hubby led the parade down the Mall in London on horseback. He wore the Guard of Honour Order, complete with a bearskin cap, tunic, garter sash and sword.

A large number of soldiers and hundreds of horses from the Household Division of Welsh, Irish, Scottish, Grenadier and Coldstream Guards paraded for inspection by William during the rehearsal. They carried out complex battlefield drill maneuvers to a program of music, which had what the prince’s office called "a distinctly Welsh theme." 

There were also some new tunes composed by members of the Band of the Welsh Guards specifically for the occasion.

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla will also attract spotlight with their presence at the landmark royal event. The will view music and the parade of the day. It will be a year of firsts, the initial one for the King and the first one for William as Prince of Wales.

It was also the first time Prince William has taken on the rehearsal role since he was made ceremonial Colonel of the Welsh Guards shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.  The Trooping the Colour celebration next weekend comes during a busy public period for the royal family.

