entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
K-pop group Aespa’s fans defend them from hate over their unedited pictures

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

In the photos, the texture of their skin was visible which is quite rare in the K-pop industry
K-pop group Aespa’s fans are responding to the hate that the members are receiving over their unedited pictures. The girls posed for several photos after attending their first pitch-throwing ceremony at Yankee Stadium, some of which were unedited.

In the unedited photos, the texture of their skin was visible which is something considered to be quite rare in the K-pop industry as their pictures are heavily edited. Afterwards, a netizen created a post titled “Aespa shows us how well Koreans Use Lighting And Editing” which went on to point out their skin texture and compare them to other idols.

However, their fans quickly took to defend them against the criticism, with one fan writing: “The fact that the comments think posting these photos is dragging them is kinda terrifying, like no sane person whose mind hasn't been completely poisoned by extreme editing and beauty standards would ever think these photos are capable of dragging someone.”

Another added: “I hate this view nowadays where media brainwashes people into thinking acne/bad skin is some horrific thing or that people naturally have air brushed features even with makeup. They look HUMAN. People bashing them for that is insane to me. Yes, even the hottest idols can have pimples or acne. It's because they're human. Get over it.

Aespa in particular just can't catch a break smh. Everyone's always trying to find something to nitpick with them.”

