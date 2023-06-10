 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Three troops faint during military parade led by Prince William

Prince William has paid a special tribute to the troops who participated in the rehearsals for King Charles III's birthday parade on Saturday.

The Prince of Wales acknowledged the "difficult conditions" as at least three troops have fainted during rehearsals in the scorching heat.

The incident took place when horses and soldiers carrying out complex battlefield drill to military music.

King Charles eldest son William, who led the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade in central London, took to his official Twitter account to pay tribute to the soldiers.

Kate Middleton's husband said: "A big thank you to every solider (sic) who took part in the Colonel's Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W."

During the Colonel's Review, there were reportedly more than 1,200 soldiers and around 300 horses from the Household Division of Welsh, Irish, Scottish, Grenadier and Coldstream Guards paraded for inspection by Prince William.

A sad incident occurred when some of the soldiers fell down while drilling as temperatures exceeded 30C (86F) in the UK for the first time this year.

It was held ahead of the Trooping the Colour parade, which takes place next Saturday.

The impact of the heat is "likely to be felt across the whole health service and the wider population as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has already issued an heat-health alert for hot weather until Tuesday in the West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, South East and South West.

