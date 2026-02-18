King Charles shares important message for Muslims

King Charles has wished a "blessed and peaceful" Ramadan to all the Muslims around the world.

On Tuesday, February 17, the royal family's official Instagram handle shared a special message of "Ramadan Mubarak".

Buckingham Palace wrote: "The royal family wishing all the Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan."

Ramadan will therefore start on Wednesday, February 18, in the UK and gulf countries.

Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during the holy month.

It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, communal prayer, reflection, and community.

The holy month concludes with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.